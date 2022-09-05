NATIONAL

PM emphasizes constructive, sustained Pak-US engagement based on mutual respect

By Staff Report
Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on April 1, 2022. - Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 31 accused the United States of meddling in Pakistan's politics -- a claim quickly denied by Washington -- as a debate on a no-confidence motion against him in parliament was postponed. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory in Pakistan-US relationship, underlined the need for a constructive and sustained bilateral engagement based on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

The prime minister, in the meeting with a US Congressional delegation led by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee here, appreciated its visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture when flash floods have ravaged the country.

Apart from Congresswoman Lee, the delegation included Congressman Thomas Souzzi and Congressman Al Green.

The prime minister underlined that the government was fully engaged in the rescue and relief efforts. He added that the floods had affected over 33 million people, killing 1,300 human beings, and causing extensive damage to agriculture, livestock, property and critical infrastructure.

He underscored that rehabilitation and reconstruction would pose serious challenges and entail commitment of enormous resources. The continued support, solidarity and assistance from the international community was critical in that context, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz underscored that despite being one of the lowest emitters of carbon emissions, Pakistan was facing the brunt of climate catastrophe. He stressed that the developed countries must step up their climate ambition, including towards the provision of predictable climate finance for mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the developing world.

Appreciating the flood relief assistance being provided by the US, he added that the Congressional delegation’s visit would help enhance global awareness of the scale of destruction caused by the super floods in Pakistan and mobilize greater support.

The three-member Congressional delegation is visiting Pakistan from September 4-6, 2022. The delegation visited Sindh to witness the extent of the damage and human sufferings, and held meetings with key stakeholders to explore ways and means to assist Pakistan in its recovery efforts in a sustained manner.

Congresswoman Lee, while sharing her deepest sympathies for the flood victims, particularly those who had lost loved ones, lauded the prime minister’s efforts and expressed the hope that the Pakistani nation would deal with the calamity with resilience and resolve.

She affirmed that the US Congress and administration would stand by Pakistan in the wake of the colossal challenge, and extend critical support to help them mitigate the sufferings of the affected people and rebuild their lives and communities.

