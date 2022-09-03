NATIONAL

Minister vows no stone unturned to provide relief to flood victims

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood victims in a country a third inundated, in a growing disaster blamed on climate change, assured Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

Briefing the media at National Flood Response and Coordination Center in Islamabad, he also made a fervent appeal to the international community, nation and Pakistani diaspora abroad to help the country.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,265 people, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The meteorological office predicted more rains and flash flooding for the month of September.

Iqbal said Pakistan is facing a massive climatic disaster and natural tragedy, which is an outcome of environmental degradation. He pointed out that Pakistan’s carbon emissions are less than one percent but it is the seventh most vulnerable country for climatic disaster.

He said the scale of devastation warrants a major humanitarian response for 33 million people affected by the floods.

He said the government or an institution alone cannot overcome the tragedy. He said the entire nation will have to get united to steer the country out of this challenge.

Iqbal also briefed the media about the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure of roads, power and telecommunication.

Giving the latest updates, Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, the chairman of NDMA, said rescue and relief operation is continuing in flood affected areas. He said the government has provided four hundred and twenty thousand tents and keeping in view the heavy demand of tents, an effort has been made to build the capacity of tent manufacturing.

He said 57,400 food packages have been distributed amongst the flood victims.

Nawaz acknowledged the response to the UN appeal for the assistance of flood affected people. He said 29 relief goods flights have been received over the last four days. These included 10 from Turkey, 11 from the UAE, four from China, two from Qatar and one each from Uzbekistan and France.

He said these flights carried goods including 2,728 tents, 98 tons food, 50 boats and 56 tons medicines.

Briefing the media about the rescue and relief activities being carried by the armed forces, Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said they are engaged in the rescue and relief efforts over the last two months.

He said, during this period, his agency rescued the people and also provided them with relief items. He recalled Pakistan Army has established 147 relief camps accomodating 50,000 people.

He said 83,000 people have been provided with free medical treatment in 250 medical camps.

Staff Report

