NATIONAL

DC urges promotion of female entrepreneurship

By Staff Report
To go with Fbl-WC-2014-PAK,FEATURE by Damon WAKE In this photograph taken on May 28, 2014, a Pakistani worker attaches a design onto a football ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil at a factory in Sialkot. Cricket-mad Pakistan might not have much of a football team -- 159th in FIFA's world rankings -- but Sialkot has a long history of manufacturing top-class balls. AFP PHOTO / Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has said facilitating young girls in receiving an education is the responsibility of both the parents and society so they could be become self-dependent and play role in the economy.

He expressed these views at an event organised by the Literacy Department and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) at Zila Council Hall on Saturday in connection with World Literacy Day which falls on September 8.

He cited the example of Bangladesh’s progress where women entrepreneurs played a key role in economic development. He said literacy was needed for every individual to eradicate poverty. He said every person needed to learn how to write and read.

Qamar lamented the trend of child marriages, saying such menaces could be fought only through education. He said women entrepreneurs were full of talent and promoting them was the key focus of the district administration so that they could increase exports and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Scores of teachers, students and civil society representatives participated in the vent.

Qamar said Pakistan had a 6o percent literacy rate and luckily Muzaffargarh district had a better enrollment of students in the past few years.

Previous article‘Brave and calm’ for India showdown, says Rizwan
Next articleMinister vows no stone unturned to provide relief to flood victims
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Aid groups warn of growing plight in flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The army rescued a further 2,000 people stranded by rising floodwaters, they said, while the nation's best-known charity warned that only a small...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘We’ve gone back 50 years’: farmers count damage from devastating floods

PESHAWAR: Farmers are still counting their losses from the devastating floods that have put a third of the country under water, but the long-term...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister vows no stone unturned to provide relief to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The government will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back in the lives of flood victims in a country a third inundated,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khanpur Dam spillways opened to avert destruction

ISLAMABAD: After experiencing torrential rains, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being pummeled by floods as the gushing waters are leaving a trail of...
Read more
NATIONAL

From furnace to flood: Jacobabad, world’s hottest city, now under water

JACOBABAD: Not long ago, Sara Khan, principal at a school for disadvantaged girls in Jacobabad, looked on in alarm as some students passed out...
Read more
NATIONAL

US military sending assessment team amid deadly floods

WASHINGTON: The United States is conducting a military aid mission to flood-devastated Pakistan, the US armed forces’ Central Command said. “CENTCOM is sending an assessment...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Brave and calm’ for India showdown, says Rizwan

DUBAI: Mohammad Rizwan says Pakistan are striving to stay "brave and calm" for their second clash with India as the arch-rivals prepare for their...

Khanpur Dam spillways opened to avert destruction

From furnace to flood: Jacobabad, world’s hottest city, now under water

US military sending assessment team amid deadly floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.