DC urges promotion of female entrepreneurship

MUZAFFARGARH: Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar has said facilitating young girls in receiving an education is the responsibility of both the parents and society so they could be become self-dependent and play role in the economy.

He expressed these views at an event organised by the Literacy Department and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) at Zila Council Hall on Saturday in connection with World Literacy Day which falls on September 8.

He cited the example of Bangladesh’s progress where women entrepreneurs played a key role in economic development. He said literacy was needed for every individual to eradicate poverty. He said every person needed to learn how to write and read.

Qamar lamented the trend of child marriages, saying such menaces could be fought only through education. He said women entrepreneurs were full of talent and promoting them was the key focus of the district administration so that they could increase exports and play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Scores of teachers, students and civil society representatives participated in the vent.

Qamar said Pakistan had a 6o percent literacy rate and luckily Muzaffargarh district had a better enrollment of students in the past few years.