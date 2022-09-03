Five awarded 43-year prison term in Quetta youth lynching

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta awarded 43 years of rigorous imprisonment to five accused each for the murder of Bilal Noorzai, a young man from Kharotabad area of the provincial capital.

Bilal Noorzai was brutally lynched to death in May 2020 in Quetta’s Hazara Town.

Asadullah Khan Kakar, the additional district and sessions judge announced the verdict on Saturday. The judge also sentenced four other accused involved in the cold-blooded murder of the young man to 10 years each.

Police shifted all accused to district jail Quetta after the announcement of the judgement. Bilal Noorzai’s murder had sparked protests in Quetta and the angry protesters had blocked the Red Zone of the city to mount pressure on the government to arrest the culprits.

The former chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan had ordered the formation of a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to probe the killing of the young man.

The JIT presented its report to the provincial government and held the accused responsible for the murder of Noorzai.