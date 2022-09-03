NATIONAL

Five awarded 43-year prison term in Quetta youth lynching

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta awarded 43 years of rigorous imprisonment to five accused each for the murder of Bilal Noorzai, a young man from Kharotabad area of the provincial capital.

Bilal Noorzai was brutally lynched to death in May 2020 in Quetta’s Hazara Town.

Asadullah Khan Kakar, the additional district and sessions judge announced the verdict on Saturday. The judge also sentenced four other accused involved in the cold-blooded murder of the young man to 10 years each.

Police shifted all accused to district jail Quetta after the announcement of the judgement. Bilal Noorzai’s murder had sparked protests in Quetta and the angry protesters had blocked the Red Zone of the city to mount pressure on the government to arrest the culprits.

The former chief minister, Jam Kamal Khan had ordered the formation of a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to probe the killing of the young man.

The JIT presented its report to the provincial government and held the accused responsible for the murder of Noorzai.

Previous articleAccusing govt of breaching accord, TTP ends ‘indefinite ceasefire’
Next articleFresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM reassures federal govt’s support to Sindh in relief, rescue efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support by the federal government in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that the only remedy to the economic crisis is conducting immediate, free and fair elections...
Read more
NATIONAL

Accusing govt of breaching accord, TTP ends ‘indefinite ceasefire’

PESHAWAR: The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has announced an end to the months-long “indefinite ceasefire”, accusing the government of beaching the agreement brokered by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nine PML-N leaders granted interim bail in PA ruckus case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court here on Saturday granted interim bail to nine PML-N lawmakers including Rana Mashhood. Another PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Imran Khan wanted to save his skin in corruption cases by spreading anarchy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi by-polls: ECP asks Sindh IGP to reverse cops transfers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police to withdraw transfers of police officers from Karachi...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Former servicemen

In a stark departure from routine practice, and perhaps in accordance with the way things should be done, the Ministry of Defence (yes, we...

Perils of development and eco balance

Fresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan

Five awarded 43-year prison term in Quetta youth lynching

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.