Opinion

Flood relief

By Editor's Mail
17
0

Many regions across Pakistan received record-breaking monsoon rainfall this year. Flood is running havoc in all four provinces resulting in loss of life and destruction of precious property, infrastructure and crops. Although governments at the federal and provincial levels were slow to respond as they were busy conducting their dirty politics, they have now finally awakened.

The PM along with the CMs of all provinces have declared an emergency and established flood relief funds to help the affected populations. The government has also appealed to the public, the rich and affluent, and the international community to contribute in whatever capacity they can. Many leaders are now seen actively visiting flood-affected areas and giving out meager cash or rations that in no way is helpful. The government must work in a more methodical and strategic manner. Temporary fixes are not going to help much. Our experience during natural calamities, and more recently during the Covid-19 pandemic, tells us that such knee-jerk actions are more likely to end up in funds being wasted or embezzled rather than actually making a difference.

- Advertisement -

All parties must set aside their political activities and focus on relief efforts. They should mobilise their followers for volunteer work and spearhead the drive to collect funds for victims. At this time of utter devastation, the people want to see their leaders leading from the front rather than pointing fingers at each other. I am sure that leaders and parties selflessly leading relief efforts will soon get the political benefits they deserve.

QAISER ELAHI

LAHORE

Previous articleCritical talks
Next articleRelief goods transported thru Camels: Rains, floods kill 264 in KP since June 15: PDMA
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Blaming the Sky

The floods are back. In 2010, I had the opportunity to participate in the relief effort. It was a heart-wrenching experience, there was water...
Read more
Comment

South Asia and Nuclear brinkmanship 

By: Haris Akmal At last, India, after months of investigations, dismissed three Indian Air Force officers, including a group captain, for accidentally misfiring a BrahMos...
Read more
Editorials

Imran’s contempt reply rejected

It was perhaps inevitable that the Islamabad High Court reject the reply submitted by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to its contempt notice, for...
Read more
Editorials

When the floodwaters recede…

The floods are not yet over, as the water has not yet gone down. But at least it is no longer rising. Though more...
Read more
Comment

Drowned Balochistan

By: Mahnoor Baloch Throughout this pathetic situation the country’s leaders are engrossed with endemic political discourses, while the constant torrential rains since early July have...
Read more
Letters

Cheating in exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, conducts examinations every year and claims to do that in an ‘extremely fair’ and an...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

When the floodwaters recede…

The floods are not yet over, as the water has not yet gone down. But at least it is no longer rising. Though more...

Drowned Balochistan

Cheating in exams

Educational psychology

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.