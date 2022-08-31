Many regions across Pakistan received record-breaking monsoon rainfall this year. Flood is running havoc in all four provinces resulting in loss of life and destruction of precious property, infrastructure and crops. Although governments at the federal and provincial levels were slow to respond as they were busy conducting their dirty politics, they have now finally awakened.

The PM along with the CMs of all provinces have declared an emergency and established flood relief funds to help the affected populations. The government has also appealed to the public, the rich and affluent, and the international community to contribute in whatever capacity they can. Many leaders are now seen actively visiting flood-affected areas and giving out meager cash or rations that in no way is helpful. The government must work in a more methodical and strategic manner. Temporary fixes are not going to help much. Our experience during natural calamities, and more recently during the Covid-19 pandemic, tells us that such knee-jerk actions are more likely to end up in funds being wasted or embezzled rather than actually making a difference.

All parties must set aside their political activities and focus on relief efforts. They should mobilise their followers for volunteer work and spearhead the drive to collect funds for victims. At this time of utter devastation, the people want to see their leaders leading from the front rather than pointing fingers at each other. I am sure that leaders and parties selflessly leading relief efforts will soon get the political benefits they deserve.

QAISER ELAHI

LAHORE