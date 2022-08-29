Miftah meets Governor SBP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with newly appointed governor of State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad at Finance Division.

The Finance Minster welcomed the newly appointed governor of SBP and shared about fiscal measures being undertaken for economic revival of the economy of Pakistan. It was also shared that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad expressed keen willingness for taking the feasible monetary policy actions in line with the objectives of fiscal policy for putting the economy on the path of long-term economic development. Further, the governor SBP assured the Finance Minister of his full support.