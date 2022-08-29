NATIONAL

Afghan minister’s ‘conjectural allegations’ defy ‘norms of responsible diplomatic conduct’: Pakistan

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called the accusations made by Afghanistan’s Acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob “conjectural allegations” and said the statement was “highly regrettable” and defied the “norms of responsible diplomatic conduct”.

“In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Islamabad’s “belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states” and condemnation of “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

“We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier today, Taliban’s acting defence minister claimed Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan has recently denied following a US air strike in Kabul.

Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul that American drones have been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

“According to our information the drones are entering through Pakistan to Afghanistan, they use Pakistan’s airspace, we ask Pakistan, don’t use your airspace against us,” he said.

Pakistan has denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Previous articleClimate change and floods in Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM-convened APC devises plan for tacking flood calamity today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an "All Parties Conference" (APC) over the ongoing flood disasters in the country, which will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM announces Rs10b to assist flood victims in Balochistan

Says he in his life never witnessed such massive destruction wrecked by floods JAFFARABAD/SUKKUR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a grant...
Read more
NATIONAL

Journalist charged with linking ‘disrespectful’ statements about Islam to Imran

RAWALPINDI: The police have registered a case against journalist Waqar Satti on charges of attributing “disrespectful” statements “not based on facts” about Islam to...
Read more
NATIONAL

River Kabul likely to continue flow in very high flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera...
Read more
NATIONAL

Serving people of Pakistan in need a noble cause: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI/SINDH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday declared that serving the people of Pakistan in need is a noble...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal says help needed for flood victims after overwhelming floods

KARACHI: Pakistan needs financial help to deal with "overwhelming" floods, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday, adding that he hoped financial institutions such...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Floods are the “beginning of rebirth”

A Letter from Prometheus When I am writing this letter, Pakistan is already under massive flood waters and facing a much bigger catastrophe than it...

FPSC

Fiction

Business Intelligence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.