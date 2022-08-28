Nasir bags PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash title

ISLAMABAD: World No 115 Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal clinched PSF-Combaxx International Squash title for Men here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday.

Nasir downed his country mate World No 110 Noor Zaman in the final of the championship with a game score of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6. The match lasted for 33 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports, organized PSF-Combaxx International Squash Tournament from August 24 to 28 having a prize money of US$12,000.

Besides 16 Pakistanis, three each international players from Egypt and Malaysia while two from Iran participated in the tournament.

Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmad Qureshi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded trophies and prize money to the players.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed also attended the ceremony along with guests and players.