Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Team wins PGA Golf Championship

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The PGA Inter Club Golf Championship of Punjab 2022, organised by the Punjab Golf Association, concluded here on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana golf course.

The two days of rivalry-loaded golfing clash involved 20 member teams of Lahore Gymkhana, Defence Raya Golf Club, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club.

As per the competition format, each club team comprised four amateur golfers, four senior amateurs, three ladies, three girls below 21 years of age, three boys falling in age bracket 15-18 years and three boys aged 15 years and below.

This team mix represented an unusual combination and clubs had to initiate and set in motion a selection process that paved the way for bringing to the fore players of merit especially in the categories of junior girls and junior boys. Painstaking effort on the part of the golf clubs brought forth talented little ones who are likely to emerge as champions of future.

Flow of competitive play in the two rounds of this championship was aligned by the Lahore Garrison Team players in a way that they appeared as the dominant ones in this encounter of glory and achievement. Their combination of four amateurs, four senior amateurs and three ladies played marvelously well and completely out golfed their opponents from Lahore Gymkhana, Defence Raya and Rawalpindi.

Aggregate wise the Lahore Garrison amateurs Damil Ataullah, Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Nouman Ilyas and Capt Zainur Rehman ,managed a team score of 461which was similar to the score achieved by Gymkhana amateurs while Defence Raya had a score of 485 and Rawalpindi had 504.As for the contribution by senior amateurs, Col Ikram, Tariq Mehmood, Col Muhammed Shafi and Col Raja Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison ,their aggregate score was 488 while Rawalpindi seniors aggregated 493, Gymkhana seniors aggregated 518 and Raya compiled 541.As for ladies ,the team members of Lahore Garrison, Suneya Osama, Zahida Durrani and Ghazala Yasmin aggregated 322 as against 368 by Defence Raya, 407 by Gymkhana and 407 also by Rawalpindi.

In this way the efforts of the Lahore Garrison amateurs ,senior amateurs and ladies lent a huge advantage to their  quest for honors by providing huge strokes advantage over the other competing teams .

Overall Lahore Garrison Greens Team achieved victory by aggregating a team score of 2342 and were declared the Punjab Province Club Champions for 2022.The runners up team was Defence Raya with a team score of 2403 and lost to Lahore Garrison by a margin of 61 strokes.

At the conclusion of PGA Inter Club Golf Competition ,Brig (r) Shahid Wahab Rao, former Secretary, Punjab Golf Association  handed over the champion team trophy to Garrison Golf  Team and their Captain, Col(r) Asif Mehdi plus  a winners cheque of Rs500,000 and gold medals to team members. The grand ceremony was attended by Dr Asma Shami, Minaa Zainab, Executive Committee of PGA, Muhammed Zakir of PGA and participating players.

