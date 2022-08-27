Sports

Mannarino to face Djere for ATP Winston-Salem title

By AFP
WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Adrian Mannarino of France looks on following a point against Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands during their semi-finals match on day seven of the Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest Tennis Complex on August 26, 2022 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PARIS: France’s Adrian Mannarino upset Dutch second seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-0, 6-4 on Friday to reach the ATP Winston-Salem Open final against Serbian Laslo Djere.

World number 65 Mannarino won 21 of 26 first-serve points and never faced a break point in dispatching the 23rd-ranked Dutchman after 75 minutes.

In the other semi-final, 89th-ranked Djere needed nine match points but finally dispatched 102nd-ranked Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) after two hours and 18 minutes.

Huesler saved six match points in a 17-minute 10th game of the second set and saved another in the 12th game to set up a second tiebreaker.

After denying Djere on an eighth match point in the tie-breaker, Djere got his first match point on his serve and won it on a forehand winner.

Djere reached his fourth career ATP final, his first on hardcourt after three on clay. He won titles at Rio in 2019 and Sardegna in 2020 but lost his Sardegna title defense last year.

Mannarino has lost nine of his 10 prior ATP finals, collecting his lone tour title in 2019 on Rosmalen grass.

It will be the 34-year-old Frenchman’s first ATP final since November 2020, when he lost the Astana Open final to Australian John Millman.

Van de Zandschulp is seeded 21st at the US Open and will begin his run on the New York hardcourts against a qualifier.

Mannarino also plays a qualifier in the first round of the US Open.

Djere’s first match at the US Open is against ninth seed Andrey Rublev while Huesler opens against 19th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Previous articleEpaper_22-08-27 LHR
Next articleTrump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Focus on Kohli in Pakistan vs India match in T20 Asia Cup

DUBAI: The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the...
Read more
Sports

Stokes eyes century as England build large lead over South Africa

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: Ben Stokes was on the verge of a first century since being appointed England's full-time captain as the hosts established a...
Read more
Sports

Wasim Jr ruled out of Asia Cup, Hasan named as replacement

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain. He had picked...
Read more
Sports

Unvaccinated Djokovic to miss US Open

PARIS: Novak Djokovic withdrew from the US Open on Thursday as his refusal to get vaccinated means he cannot travel to the United States...
Read more
Sports

Benzema sets sights on Ballon d’Or and World Cup

ISTANBUL: For Karim Benzema, the UEFA men's player of the year prize is unlikely to be the last recognition he receives for his role...
Read more
Sports

Noor, Ashab, Nasir move to semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash Tournament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Nasir Iqbal advanced to the semifinals of PSF-Combaxx Men International Squash Tournament after thrashing their respective...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Focus on Kohli in Pakistan vs India match in T20 Asia...

DUBAI: The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the...

PM to visit flood-hit Sujawal to review rescue measures

Pakistan strives to mitigate climate change impacts to ensure food security

Balochistan communication links snapped by floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.