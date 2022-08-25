NATIONAL

Another long march: Imran tells nation to wait for his call

By Staff Report
  • Says Shehbaz has gone for ‘begging’ but no one will give him money

HARIPUR/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday while reiterating his demand for early elections, urged the party workers and his supporters to await his call to steer the country out of the quagmire.

“We have to free Pakistan from these thieves,” Imran declared while addressing a crowded public meeting in Haripur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked of the entire nation to prepare and wait for his call, warning Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces.

Referring to the visit of Premier Shehbaz to Qatar, Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif, along with 40 other “thieves”, had gone to Qatar for “begging”, adding but no one will give them money as everyone knows that they [incumbent rulers] are thieves.

The PTI chief maintained that fresh and fair elections are necessary for the political and economic stability in the country. Imran told the participants of the rally that 220 million people were being enslaved through a “regime change conspiracy.”

Imran said that Pakistan was defamed for registering a case with terrorism charges against him. “The imported government has planned to arrest me as if I were a major terrorist.”

He said that the Indian government never makes a decision where it sacrifices the lives of its citizens for someone else. “We lost lives of 80,000 Pakistanis for participating in the American war… We will not sacrifice our people for any country for the sake of our foreign policy.”

The PTI chief said that when his government tried to buy cheap oil from Russia, they were removed from power via a conspiracy and an “imported government” was imposed upon the nation.

“The nation will never accept them and I will stand for the rights of my nation,” he added.

The ousted premier said that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill left his job in the US and came to Pakistan but he was sent to jail. “What did I say that cases were registered against me,” he questioned.

He said that the PTI was not against institutions. “We have only one demand and that is to conduct free and transparent elections in the country.”

He further said that he is preparing people from all over the country to protest, urging everyone to wait for his call.

DYING DUE TO FLASHFLOODS

The former premier said that the people of Balochistan and Sindh are dying of flashfloods but the prime minister was making foreign tours with a “bagging bowl.” “Incumbent rulers have left people helpless in these difficult times,” he added.

PTI rallies schedule

The former prime minister had announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.

 

Previous articleHeavy losses as flood inundates Mingora, surroundings
Next articleImran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person today: Babar Awan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hascol announces rehabilitation plan 

By Asadullah Kamran KARACHI: In the latest turn of events, Hascol in a recent disclosure of material information has announced that the board of directors...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person today: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, chairman of PTI and former prime minister, will appear before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today (Thursday) for seeking bail in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Heavy losses as flood inundates Mingora, surroundings

SWAT: Flashflood triggered by heavy rains and thunderstorm on Wednesday caused heavy losses to property on either side of river flowing through Mingora canal....
Read more
NATIONAL

JI to move court against LG polls postponement

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced to take to the court against the postponement of Local Body polls in the metropolitan and Hyderabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates call for joint probe into ‘accidental firing’ of Indian supersonic missile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India’s “purported closure” of the inquiry into "accidental firing" of a supersonic missile into the country on March 9,...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP bins appeals against fines imposed on Imran, Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected appeals by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and senior party leader Asad Umar against the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person today: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, chairman of PTI and former prime minister, will appear before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today (Thursday) for seeking bail in a...

Another long march: Imran tells nation to wait for his call

Heavy losses as flood inundates Mingora, surroundings

JI to move court against LG polls postponement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.