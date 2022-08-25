Another long march: Imran tells nation to wait for his call

Says Shehbaz has gone for ‘begging’ but no one will give him money

HARIPUR/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday while reiterating his demand for early elections, urged the party workers and his supporters to await his call to steer the country out of the quagmire.

“We have to free Pakistan from these thieves,” Imran declared while addressing a crowded public meeting in Haripur, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked of the entire nation to prepare and wait for his call, warning Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces.

Referring to the visit of Premier Shehbaz to Qatar, Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif, along with 40 other “thieves”, had gone to Qatar for “begging”, adding but no one will give them money as everyone knows that they [incumbent rulers] are thieves.

The PTI chief maintained that fresh and fair elections are necessary for the political and economic stability in the country. Imran told the participants of the rally that 220 million people were being enslaved through a “regime change conspiracy.”

Imran said that Pakistan was defamed for registering a case with terrorism charges against him. “The imported government has planned to arrest me as if I were a major terrorist.”

He said that the Indian government never makes a decision where it sacrifices the lives of its citizens for someone else. “We lost lives of 80,000 Pakistanis for participating in the American war… We will not sacrifice our people for any country for the sake of our foreign policy.”

The PTI chief said that when his government tried to buy cheap oil from Russia, they were removed from power via a conspiracy and an “imported government” was imposed upon the nation.

“The nation will never accept them and I will stand for the rights of my nation,” he added.

The ousted premier said that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill left his job in the US and came to Pakistan but he was sent to jail. “What did I say that cases were registered against me,” he questioned.

He said that the PTI was not against institutions. “We have only one demand and that is to conduct free and transparent elections in the country.”

He further said that he is preparing people from all over the country to protest, urging everyone to wait for his call.

DYING DUE TO FLASHFLOODS

The former premier said that the people of Balochistan and Sindh are dying of flashfloods but the prime minister was making foreign tours with a “bagging bowl.” “Incumbent rulers have left people helpless in these difficult times,” he added.

PTI rallies schedule

The former prime minister had announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible.

According to the schedule announced by PTI, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26. The PTI will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Moreover, PTI will hold massive public meetings in Sargodha and Gujarat on September 1 and September 2, respectively.