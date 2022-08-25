NATIONAL

Imran Khan to seek bail from ATC in-person today: Babar Awan

By Staff Report
Pakistani lawyers for opposition leader of the Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) political party Imran Khan, Naeem Bokhari (L) and Babar Awan (R), speak to media outside the high court building in Islamabad on October 31, 2016. Pakistani police arrested more than 100 supporters of opposition politician Imran Khan who entered Islamabad days before a planned protest shutdown of the capital, the interior minister said. Pakistan's high court is holding a hearing over where PTI activists can protest. / AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, chairman of PTI and former prime minister, will appear before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today (Thursday) for seeking bail in a terrorism-related case, a party leader said Wednesday.

In a video statement, PTI’s senior leader Babar Awan said the party’s legal committee decided that Khan’s bail plea would be filed in the ATC tomorrow, and the former premier would go there himself.

Awan claimed that by filing this case, the government has completely “destroyed” Pakistan’s anti-terrorism narrative as he termed the charges against Khan “false”.

“This is a fabricated case; no threat was issued; no Kalashnikov rifle was fired,” the former special assistant to PM on parliamentary affairs said.

A case was registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a public rally.

Seeking bail, the party moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Khan managed to secure a transit bail till August 25, but was asked to approach the ATC as the case was terrorism-related.

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

Last Sunday, PTI chief Khan warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad’s inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for torturing Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said while addressing a public gathering at the F-9 park. The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief passed the remarks while leading a rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Gill, who the party claims was subjected to alleged “gruesome torture” in police custody.

