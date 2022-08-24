Heavy losses as flood inundates Mingora, surroundings

SWAT: Flashflood triggered by heavy rains and thunderstorm on Wednesday caused heavy losses to property on either side of river flowing through Mingora canal. The flood also swept away a three-year-old girl and eight other persons injured besides many cattle heads here in Swat District.

Heavy rains and lightning struck the neighboring mountainous areas of Marghazar and Jambil valleys. After which, the river flowing in the middle of Mingora City overflowed, which flooded road and streets of Mingora city. Floodwater entered government offices, schools, shops, homes and even Swat Press Club. Buildings and vehicles were also severely damaged. Several vehicles and household items were also submerged in water.

In Marghazar town, the electricity poles fell down on the banks of the river, as a result of which electricity supply was suspended in most areas of the city.

A three-year-old girl, identified as daughter of Sadiq Shah, was swept away in the flood after wall of their house collapsed at Mohallah Landaykas. Later, the girl’s body was recovered at Odigram area.

The flashflood swept away eight buffaloes from a livestock shed near the Mingora police station and caused losses to people worth millions of rupees.

Police and rescue personnels as well as volunteers participated in the rescue operation who shifted the schoolchildren on their shoulders to safer places.

Chairman DDAC MPA, Fazal Hakeem and Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Sohail Khan visited the flood affected areas and issued instructions to all institutions to take steps for rehabilitation.

On the other hand, Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that after the flood situation in Mingora City, all the institutions are fully activated and are working for the relief and convenience of the people.

“A girl child has died in the flood and eight others have been injured,” he said.

He said that he is supervising all the arrangements himself and leave of all officials have been canceled, adding that all departments have been put on red alert to provide relief to people and avoid any further losses.