Importance of Ideas

By Editor's Mail
Our advertisement industry relies on poor entertainment concepts where we can see hosts, anchors and actors appearing repeatedly 24 hours a day in advertisements that are aired on the electronic media. These advertisements are mostly based on, or inspired by, foreign media, depicting their culture, having nothing to do with us. In many advertisements, girls are shown dancing at public places. I wonder whose culture they show. Innovation and creativity is seldom seen. I fail to understand why such silly ideas are adopted by the advertising agencies, and approved by the clients concerned.

Wasting money on poor advertisement content hardly makes any sense. I think our educational institutions lack research-based education to prepare our marketing professionals to indulge in original thinking and to come up with ideas keeping in view our culture and ethics. We need to think over this and review our advertisement content policies.

SAMAR HUSSAIN

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

