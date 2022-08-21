NATIONAL

Prosperity, stability of Xinjiang clear to all: analysts

By Monitoring Report
(190816) -- BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A teacher (1st L) instructs a trainee at a reading room of the vocational education and training center in Hotan county of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

ISLAMABAD: The prosperity and stability of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is clear to all, which is a proof of the wisdom in and foresightedness of Beijing’s policy, analysts from Pakistan said.

Speaking at a seminar held by China Study Centre, COMSATS University Islamabad, Nasir Khan, president of the Ex-Chinese Association in Pakistan, said the Chinese government has paid special attention to the development and construction of Xinjiang, and took timely decisions to eradicate poverty in the region.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the event, Sultan Mahmood Hali, a political and strategic analyst, said that during his multiple visits to Xinjiang over the years, he has witnessed a great transformation in the livelihood of the people there.

“The people of Xinjiang have a very good livelihood, a very good quality of life … I have seen with my own eyes, that they are leading a very peaceful, prosperous life. And I commend the Communist Party of China, and the government of China for handling it in such a prudent and thoughtful manner,” he added.

“All the propaganda, which is being used by the West, is only an attempt to bring China down because they are the detractors of China. They don’t like to see China progressing so well,” he added.

At the event, Hamza Riffat Hussain, a researcher with the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank, said that Western media outlets spread negative propaganda against China, and the irony is that the people who spread misinformation have never been to Xinjiang and never witnessed the prosperity in the region.

Monitoring Report

