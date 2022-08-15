PPP stalwart made Gilgit-Baltistan governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday signed a summary recommending the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) loyalist and former chief minister of the region, as the governor of the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in line with Section 33(3) of the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018, the presidency said.

Shah served as the first chief minister of the mountainous administrative region from 2009 to 2014.

Alvi accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on June 24.