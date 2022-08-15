NATIONAL

Kashmir observes India’s Independence Day as Black Day

By Staff Report
Pakistani Kashmiri activists take part in a demonstration outside the Indian embassy in Islamabad on August 15, 2022, observing the claimed 'Black Day' on the occasion of India's Independence Day for ceasing the Indian-administered Kashmir of its autonomy. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: People of Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed the 75th Independence Day of India as Black Day in protest against New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The day is marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in occupied Kashmir call for which was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by pro-freedom leaders and organisations.

Black flags were hoisted everywhere in the occupied territory.

The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw the world’s attention to the severe rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

APHC leaders in their statements said India has no locus standi to celebrate its Independence Day in Kashmir as it is holding the territory against the will of the people.

Staff Report

