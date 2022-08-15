Kashmir observes India’s Independence Day as Black Day

ISLAMABAD: People of Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed the 75th Independence Day of India as Black Day in protest against New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The day is marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew in occupied Kashmir call for which was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by pro-freedom leaders and organisations.

Black flags were hoisted everywhere in the occupied territory.

The Kashmiris across the world are holding anti-India demonstrations to draw the world’s attention to the severe rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

APHC leaders in their statements said India has no locus standi to celebrate its Independence Day in Kashmir as it is holding the territory against the will of the people.