Maj Tufail Muhammad Shaheed paid homage

RAWALPINDI: Floral wreath laying ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider in Tufailabad, Burewala area of district Vehari, to pay homage to the Shaheed on 75th Independence Day.

Major Tufail Muhammad embraced Shahadat in 1958.

Major General Muneer Uddin, General Officer Commanding 35 Division laid floral wreath at Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed’s mausoleum. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath laying ceremony