Indus water level surges to low flood at Guddu barrage again

By News Desk
In this photograph taken on March 23, 2021, Ghulam Akbar (R), a local fisherman and volunteer of the Indus river dolphins rescue team, sits on a boat during a monitoring routine along the Indus river near Pakistan's southern Sindh province city of Sukkur. - Freshwater dolphins are flourishing in a stretch of Pakistan's main river after a helping hand from fishermen mobilised to defend a rare species driven to near-extinction. - TO GO WITH AFP STORY PAKISTAN-ENVIRONMENT-CONSERVATION-DOLPHIN by Ashraf KHAN (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY PAKISTAN-ENVIRONMENT-CONSERVATION-DOLPHIN by Ashraf KHAN (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Indus river water level at Guddu Barrage has surged to low flood again after a water flow of 57,000 cusecs reached to the barrage in upper Sindh on Monday.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage and low flood at Guddu and Kotri barrages.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,44,800 cusecs, while the outflow has been 2,15,500 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 1,96,722 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 1,90,222 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 2,63,456 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 2,45,057 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 3,99,740 cusecs, while the discharge of water has been recorded 3,94,440 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 2,64,167 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,61,159 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 1,92,430 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 1,61,710 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,23,177 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,10,102 cusecs.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall in August this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.

News Desk

