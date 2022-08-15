NATIONAL

Delay in elections is ‘death of democracy’: Sheikh Rasheed

By Staff Report

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that Shehbaz Sharif should make a Charter of Democracy instead of a Charter of Economy.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Rasheed challenged the political opponents and said the nation understands that the illness of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari is an excuse to run away.

Whether the cowardly Nawaz Sharif returns homeland or not, or is qualified or remains disqualified, it does not matter anymore.

Targeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said that the premier should make Charter of Democracy instead of offering Charter of Economy. Fix the date of transparent election and leave the decision to the nation, he added.

He said that if the political conflict increases, the politicians will also be on the target, the delay in the election will be the death of democracy.

Staff Report

