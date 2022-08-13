NATIONAL

Minister determined to serve nation with ‘dedication, devotion’

By APP

MULTAN: Malik Abdul Gafar Dogar, special assistant to the prime minister, on Saturday said he was committed to serving the people with complete devotion and dedication round the clock.

Dogar, while addressing a reception organised by people of the constituency NA 157, thanked them and said their love for him was matchless.

He said he would never forget the love of the people of the constituency in his honour.

He said he wanted to contest the by-elections on nine National Assembly seats but the PML-N leadership entrusted him with a different responsibility. He stated he would continue to serve the people with devotion and dedication.

On this occasion, workers of PML-N gave him warm welcome. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of party leadership.

APP

