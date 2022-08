Advocate Lahore High Court (LHC) Chaudhry Khaleequz Zaman on Friday was notified as the Punjab prosecutor general for a period of three years.

He replaced Arif Kamal Noon who retired from his post after completion of

his term in office.

Sources said Zaman, who hailed from Gujrat, had retired as a sessions judge

and had been appearing as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy

prosecutor general in cases against the former prime minister and PML-N

supremo Nawaz Sharif.