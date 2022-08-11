Army may be criticized for staging coups

Political parties in Pakistan have criticized military rulers for launching coups and overthrowing elected governments. They have pointed out the challenges posed to the unity and integrity of the country due to the military rulers’ shortsighted policies like media control, curbs imposed on freedoms granted in the Constitution, strengthening the centre at the expense of the provinces and for corruption and nepotism. Political parties have joined hands to launch struggles for the restoration of democracy. Every military ruler from Ayub Khan to Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf had to face opposition from politicians agitating for restoration of democracy. The movements against authoritarian rule and for the restoration of democracy gave birth to a rich culture of resistance in Pakistan. Poems by Faiz and Habib Jalib became a major part of resistance literature not only in Pakistan, but all over South Asia. A large section of the media stood by the fight for democracy, bearing a heavy price in the form of fines, arrests and suspension of declarations.

While political parties and civil society organizations opposed military rule in the strongest terms, none ever issued a call for mutiny in the armed forces. They didn’t do this because what they wanted was a genuinely democratic, prosperous and strong country rather than one facing anarchy and civil war. Democratic parties have no beef with the army if it remains apolitical. Imran Khan on the other hand opposes a neutral Army, wanting instead one which is loyal to him personally. As the Army seems to be no more willing to oblige Mr Khan, he is presumably keen to create a rift in it. Claims that 80 percent to 90 percent of the Army supports Mr Khan and a call to juniors not to obey orders from seniors can be interpreted as a call for a mutiny.

The evidence against Mr Khan’ s chief of staff Shehbaz Gill should be put before the court. Anyone who has broken the law must face the consequences. None of the federal government’s actions however should be seen to be based on vindictiveness. It should avoid the temptation to disqualify Imran Khan or the PTI on the basis of a far-fetched conspiracy theory. PEMRA acted in indecent haste by shutting down ARY at places while it should have first taken the matter to the Council of Complaints.