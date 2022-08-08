NATIONAL

Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJ&K

By APP

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the BJP’s chauvinistic move to ban mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during Muharram and demanded the foreign office to record their protest with Indian ambassador in Pakistan.

Talking the journalists after participating in the mourning procession at Mumtazabad here on Monday, Qureshi said mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ were being organized across the world but only the people of IIOJ&K were deprived of their religious rights by the Indian forces. He demanded of Pakistan foreign office to summon Indian Ambassador in the office and record protest.

Qureshi said that PTI issued ticket for by-election in NA-157 to his daughter Meherbano Qureshi on merit as she was the only candidate having ability to contest election against Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

Also, he congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games-2022.

Previous articleSix mourners die due to suffocation during Ashura procession
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Six mourners die due to suffocation during Ashura procession

SUKKUR: At least six people suffocated to death during the procession of Muharram in Rohri near Sukkur on late night. Three of them were identified...
Read more
NATIONAL

Stringent security measures afoot to maintain peace on Ashura in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district especially on Aushra days. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ashura reminds us to remain steadfast in fight against forces of evil, tyranny: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said that Ashura reminds us to remain steadfast in fight against forces of evil, tyranny and Hazrat...
Read more
NATIONAL

12 doctors of PIMS arrives Lasbela to conduct free medical camps

LASBELA: A twelve-member doctors' team from Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) has all set to organise free medical camps at Lasbela to provide...
Read more
NATIONAL

IG Police overviews security arrangements for Muharram procession

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has visited the Central Imam Bargah Asna-e-Ashra G-6 in the federal capital...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shuhada-e-Karbala Conference pays tributes to Karbala martyrs 

PESHAWAR: Bacha Khan Islamic Research Foundation (BKIRF) Monday organized ‘Karbala Martyrs (Shuhada-e-Karbala) Conference’ to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of nuclear plant shelling, warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’

Moscow: The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of firing on the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, warning of potential "catastrophic consequences" for Europe.  ...

12 doctors of PIMS arrives Lasbela to conduct free medical camps

IG Police overviews security arrangements for Muharram procession

Shuhada-e-Karbala Conference pays tributes to Karbala martyrs 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.