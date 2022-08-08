Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJ&K

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the BJP’s chauvinistic move to ban mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during Muharram and demanded the foreign office to record their protest with Indian ambassador in Pakistan.

Talking the journalists after participating in the mourning procession at Mumtazabad here on Monday, Qureshi said mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ were being organized across the world but only the people of IIOJ&K were deprived of their religious rights by the Indian forces. He demanded of Pakistan foreign office to summon Indian Ambassador in the office and record protest.

Qureshi said that PTI issued ticket for by-election in NA-157 to his daughter Meherbano Qureshi on merit as she was the only candidate having ability to contest election against Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

Also, he congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games-2022.