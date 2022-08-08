Date for new elections to be decided by PDM: Talal

SUMANDRI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan can stage 100 protests and public gatherings but the date for the new elections would be decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference on Sunday the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan has been caught red-handed. “Fawad Chaudhry does not have a good understanding of the law, it cannot happen that a cycle thief gets arrested but a foreign-funded person is let free, he added.

He added that Imran Khan used to say that he would bring about a revolution and will not be dictated but he cannot even name the ‘neutrals’. If Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi was not loyal to his brother Chaudhry Shujaat then how would he be loyal to Imran Khan, he added.

He added that multiple Joint Investigation Teams were formed over the Model Town incident but nothing came out of them. PTI wants to stage protests and public gatherings to divert attention from their theft.

He added that PTI can stage 100 gatherings and protests but the date for the fresh elections would be decided by the PDM.

THREATS TO INSTITUTIONS DOOM TO FAIL

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Uzma Bukhari said PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his accomplices would have to surrender themselves before the law of the land as their threats to institutions were doomed to fail.

Speaking to media on Sunday, she said Imran Khan should be held accountable for embezzling donation’s funds.

She also urged the government to take immediate action as Pakistani political parties were not ready to tolerate Imran Khan, who devoured the money received from prohibited sources and used that money for destabilising the country, sabotaging China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and harming Kashmir cause.

She said Imran had also deceived overseas Pakistanis as he was caught red handed in utilising donation money for creating chaos and anarchy in the country.

“Imran must be ashamed of himself when his provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accepted American aid, including 34 keys of donated vehicles from the US ambassador in Pakistan the other day.

Likewise, a burn centre and over 20 more projects were being executed by the US government in PTI ruled province.

Several new projects were also being launched in the province in collaboration with the US.

“This has exposed Imran Khan’s so called anti American narrative, who feels no qualm in saying “Absolutely Not” to receiving dollars by brazenly ignoring his misleading regime change narrative,” she added,

She said despite extraneous efforts, Imran had failed to bring proof against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Thrice elected premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on clumsy grounds to pave way for Imran who was launched to lead the country under a well orchestrated conspiracy.