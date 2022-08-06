NATIONAL

KP govt sends 32 truckloads of relief goods for Balochistan affectees

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent relief goods to Balochistan government for the affected by recent floods due to torrential rains, said the spokesman of Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday.

On the directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, the members of Provincial Cabinet included Kamran Bangash and Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif sent the 32 truckloads to government of Balochistan.

The relief goods consisted of 1,000 tents, 2,000 blankets and 1,000 meters, one thousand hygiene kits, one thousand mosquito nets, and 20 D-watering pumps.

In addition to above, the food package comprising 1000 boxes of food items were sent to people of Balochistan. Several household commodities were included in the boxes that are 40Kg flour, 5Kg rice, 3Kg Cooking Oil, 3Kg Sugar, 2Kg Daal Chana, 1Kg Mong, 1Kg Daal Masoor, tea items and other essential things.

Speaking at the event, Advisor to KP CM on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said the PTI government will not leave the flood affectees alone of Balochistan during this situation. He said that the people of both the provinces share religious and cultural values and we are always ready to support the residents of Balochistan in this hour of need.

He said that we not only share the grief with the affected people but actually stand with them to provide maximum relief to them.

 

Staff Report

