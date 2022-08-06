Sports

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

By Agencies

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool deserved no more than a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in a pulsating start to their Premier League season on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic twice put the impressive hosts ahead, but Darwin Nunez came off the bench to make a huge impact on his Premier League debut.

The Uruguayan, who arrived at Anfield in a deal that could rise to 100 million euros ($102 million) from Benfica, flicked home to level at 1-1 and then teed up Mohamed Salah for an equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Liverpool’s season had got off to a flying start by getting the better of Manchester City to win the Community Shield in what was billed as an early showdown between the two title contenders.

However, the Reds were punished for a sluggish performance in the first hour in what could prove a costly concession of two points.

“The best thing about the game was the result,” said Klopp. “We got a point from a really bad game.

“The result was fine, I don’t think we deserved more than that. The performance can be massively improved.”

Mitrovic scored 43 goals in as many games last season as Fulham romped to the Championship title and gave Liverpool an early warning as he stabbed just wide inside the first minute.

Much to Klopp’s frustration on the touchline, the visitors did not wake from their slumber and were finally punished on 32 minutes when Mitrovic outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post to head in Kenny Tete’s cross.

“We have to respect Liverpool but of course do our job and trust ourselves,” said Fulham boss Marco Silva. “We did a great first half, almost perfect the way we controlled and blocked. Second half, we matched them.”

Liverpool flickered into life before the break as Luis Diaz smashed against the post from a narrow angle.

However, it was not until the introduction of the towering presence of Nunez that the Champions League finalists began to pose a persistent threat.

Nunez was at fault when Fulham were inches away from doubling their lead when he was caught in possession and the ball was fed to Neeskens Kebano, who drilled off the inside of the post.

At the other end, Liverpool’s new striker quickly made his presence felt as an audacious flick from Salah’s cross was saved by Marek Rodak.

Moments later a replica move did deliver Nunez’s first Premier League goal as he backheeled in from Salah’s low cross 26 minutes from time.

At that point there appeared only one winner, but Mitrovic showed a surprising fleetness of foot to turn Virgil van Dijk, who clipped the Serbian striker inside the box.

Mitrovic coolly slotted the resulting penalty low past Alisson Becker, but Fulham failed to hold out in the final 18 minutes for a famous win.

Another long ball into the box towards Nunez caused panic in the Fulham defence and the ball eventually fell kindly to Salah to score on the opening weekend of the Premier League for a sixth consecutive season.

Liverpool could even have snatched victory five minutes into stoppage time when Jordan Henderson’s long range strike came back off the crossbar.

But a point was the least Fulham deserved as they made a strong start in their bid to avoid relegation for a fourth consecutive season when in the top flight.

 

Previous articleKP govt sends 32 truckloads of relief goods for Balochistan affectees
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan, India weightlifters unite on and off Commonwealth podium

BIRMINGHAM: Two hulking weightlifters from opposite sides of the often tense Pakistan-India frontier shared the podium at the Commonwealth Games -- and then celebrated...
Read more
Sports

Double wins for Rublev to reach semis at rainy Washington

WASHINGTON: Top seed Andrey Rublev won twice to reach the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Washington Open, dispatching Americans Maxime Cressy and J.J....
Read more
Sports

Shan to return to English county after recent PCB snub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opener Shan Masood has once again been ignored for national team selection as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen, Shadab included in Wisden’s U-25 World ODI XI

ISLAMABAD: After registering splendid performances on the international stage in recent times, Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan have both been...
Read more
Sports

Ahmed Shehzad named Rawalakot Hawks’ captain for KPL 2

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan opening batter, Ahmed Shehzad, has been appointed as the captain of Rawalkot Hawks for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League...
Read more
Sports

India still reeling under T20 World Cup defeat against Pakistan: Latif

ISLAMABAD: India will face Pakistan in a blockbuster 2022 Asia Cup clash on August 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The arch-rivals will return to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Israel ‘pre-emptive’ air strikes kill 12 Gaza strip

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket...

Sikh bodies observe black day in IIOJK

1968 plane wreckage found on Swiss glacier

Kashmir deserves as much attention as Ukraine: envoy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.