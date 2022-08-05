Opinion

Thermal energy

By Editor's Mail
The non-functional Sukkur thermal power station is located at the right bank of Indus River between Sukkur and Rohri. The power station was shut down in 2005. At that time Pakistan had the capacity to generate ample electricity for domestic and industrial use.

Today, Pakistan is facing an acute shortage of energy and we have to put up with loadshedding for 12-16 hours which can be minimised because the Sukkur thermal power station has the capacity to generate 50-100MW of electricity.

According to a 2011 report, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) cannot afford to run this power station with unpurified domestic gas, and, therefore, it should use unrefined natural gas available in nearby areas. The electricity generated from the plant can meet the needs of Sukkur city and will considerably reduce the burden.

In the ongoing power crisis, federal and provincial governments should take necessary and collective measures to manage the situation by ensuring that all non-functional thermal power plants, including the one in Sukkur, are functional.

FAHEEM HUSSAIN

SUKKUR

