Three injured in football match blast in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: At least three people were injured in a blast in Turbat city of Balochistan, media reported on Saturday night.

According to the police, the incident took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a football match at a football stadium near the Airport Chowk area of Turbat, which is in the Kech district of the province.

Following the blast, a panic occurred among the public at the site, local media said, adding that the security forces had cordoned off the area.

Balochistan home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau condemned the attack and directed the law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest the attackers.