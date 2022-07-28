Opinion

NADRA rebuttal

By Editor's Mail
Apropos to the letter “Gender Versus Merit” by Abbas Ali Qureshi published on July 25, 2022, in Pakistan Today NADRA intends to put the record straight for general public to understand the very purpose of giving priority to women or gender in new hiring.
NADRA being public service organization provides services to all sections of society including male, female, trans-gender, old, young and children. NADRA ensures presence of both male and female staff at each field office to serve all citizens . To cater for the requirement, NADRA provides equal opportunity to all genders during its hiring process. However, whenever there is any kind of deficiency/requirement of specific gender at any field office; the advertisements are designed accordingly.
As it was done in the instant case there is requirement of male staff for those Mobile Registration Vans, which will operate in far flung remote areas. While on the other hand in Officer categary hiring is open for all; however, in Swabi and Bunir there is deficiency of female officers therefore female applicants were encouraged.
Spokesperson NADRA
Islamabad

