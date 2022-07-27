NATIONAL

DG FIA faced music for ‘refusal’ to lodge fake case against Imran

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Following a high-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the federal government on Wednesday removed Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Muhammad Tahir Rai from his post.

According to a well-placed source, the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with the prime minister in the chair, approved replacing DG FIA Muhammad Tahir Rai with Mohsin Butt.

It is learnt that the incumbent government removed Rai Tahir after he refused to initiate ‘bogus’ cases against former prime minister Imran Khan pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.

 

Previous article87pc eligible Pakistanis fully vaccinated against covid-19: NIH
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

87pc eligible Pakistanis fully vaccinated against covid-19: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday announced that 87 percent of Pakistan's eligible population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lawmakers ask govt to declare Balochistan as calamity-hit

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday demanded the federal government declare Balochistan as calamity-hit province due to human and property losses...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan govt, people to win fight against floods, rebuild homes: Zhao Lijian

Chinese Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said he believed that Pakistani government and people would win the fight against floods and rebuild their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Secretary Services South for quick redressal of complaints received on Pak Portal

Secretary Services & General Administration South Punjab, Nosheen Malik on Wednesday directed all departments to resolve the complaints received on Pakistan Portal as early...
Read more
NATIONAL

Monsoon rains: 105 died, 61 injured in Balochistan: Spokesperson

At least 105 people died, 61 injured whereas over 1000 have been displaced due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan, spokesperson Farah...
Read more
NATIONAL

2,000 FC personnel to be imparted anti-riot training in current fiscal year: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah, while terming the Frontier Constabulary (FC) a national asset, on Wednesday said anti-riot training would be imparted to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Umair Arif of KP wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship title

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budding junior squash player Umair Arif clinched the All Pakistan National Junior U15 title recorded victory against Azan Khan in the final...

Pakistan govt, people to win fight against floods, rebuild homes: Zhao Lijian

Secretary Services South for quick redressal of complaints received on Pak Portal

Monsoon rains: 105 died, 61 injured in Balochistan: Spokesperson

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.