DG FIA faced music for ‘refusal’ to lodge fake case against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Following a high-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the federal government on Wednesday removed Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Muhammad Tahir Rai from his post.

According to a well-placed source, the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with the prime minister in the chair, approved replacing DG FIA Muhammad Tahir Rai with Mohsin Butt.

It is learnt that the incumbent government removed Rai Tahir after he refused to initiate ‘bogus’ cases against former prime minister Imran Khan pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.