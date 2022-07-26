NATIONAL

Sharif congratulates son of Kuwait emir on appointment as prime minister

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, APRIL 01: Pakistani Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif speaks to media representatives ahead of no confidence voting in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 1, 2022. Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif -- who has been disqualified from ever again running for office and is currently in exile in Britain -- has emerged as the main candidate to replace Khan as premier. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the son of Kuwait’s emir, on his appointment as prime minister of the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom.

In a tweet, the prime minister said he “looked forward to working” with al-Sabah to “further strengthen Pakistan-Kuwait fraternal relations, rooted deep in shared values and commonality of interests”.

Al-Sabah replaced caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid, who faced a combative parliament amid a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir’s duties late last year, named al-Sabah to the post in a decree and asked him to propose a new cabinet for approval.

Last month, the crown prince said he was dissolving parliament and would issue a decree for early elections, a move welcomed by opposition lawmakers who had staged a sit-in to press the prince to name a new prime minister.

Political stability in Kuwait, a US-allied OPEC oil producer, has traditionally hinged on cooperation between the government and parliament, the Gulf Arab region’s oldest and most lively legislature.

Kuwait has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence motions against senior government officials.

The deadlock between government and parliament in Kuwait, which bans political parties, has often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature over the decades, hampering investment and reforms.

— With Reuters

