Courts extends transit bail of PTI leadership in protest march case

By Staff Report
Supporters of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan, take part in an anti-government demonstration to a protest against the inflation and fuel price hike in Karachi on June 3, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: An anti-terror court in Lahore extended until August 5 interim bails of top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership in a vandalism case lodged during the protest march in May.

The court was upset over what it said was a lack of thorough investigation and ordered an immediate investigation of the suspects, following which the statements of some of the accused were recorded.

During the hearing, the court directed the investigating officer (IO) to record the statements of the accused outside the court, and adjourned the hearing while calling the counsels of the defendants for arguments.

Among the leaders booked are Hammad Azhar, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Shafqat Mehmood.

On behalf of the accused, Burhan Muazzam sought time for arguments after which ATC extended the interim bail.

The court rejected the interim bail plea of Ejaz Chaudhry after he failed to appear.

Staff Report

