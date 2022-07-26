Lesco website apparently hacked

LAHORE: The website of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) appeared to be hacked on Tuesday, with complaints being received from consumers saying that the website was inaccessible.

A consumer of the company discovered the website was compromised around Friday, but believed the hacker may have gained access much earlier.

On Tuesday afternoon, the site was returning a message reading: “You cannot visit lesco.gov.pk right now because its certificate has been revoked. Network errors and attacks are usually temporary, so this page will probably work later.”

An accompanying Google explainer said the behaviour the site exhibited suggested that “an attacker is trying to pretend to be lesco.gov.pk”.

One of the pages on the site, the Check Bill tab, redirected users to the website of a Cyprus-based trading company.

Although Lesco’s public relations department could not be reached for comment, Pakistan Today was told by the agency at one of its listed helplines that its programmers were trying to restore the website back to normal.