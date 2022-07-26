Sports

Ramesh bags five as Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 231

By AFP
Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis celebrates after taking 5 wickets at the end of the Pakistan first inning during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 26, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

GALLE: Sri Lanka extended their lead to 169 after spinner Ramesh Mendis took five wickets to help bowl out Pakistan for 231 on day three of the second Test on Tuesday.

The hosts had reached 22 at lunch in Galle for their second innings with openers wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, on 11, and Oshada Fernando, on eight, at the crease.

The left-handed Dickwella opened Sri Lanka’s batting with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne sitting out due to a lower back injury. The captain did not take the field in the Pakistan innings and will only bat if needed.

Pakistan’s innings ended in the morning session after the tourists resumed the day on 191-7, in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings of 378.

Overnight batsman Yasir Shah resisted the bowling attack in a 32-run partnership with Hasan Ali, the pair batting for almost an hour before Prabath Jayasuriya broke through.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner who took 21 wickets in his first two Tests, bowled Hasan for 21 at the stroke of the first drinks break. He returned with three wickets.

Off-spinner Ramesh sent back Nauman Ali and then trapped Yasir lbw for 26 to record a third five-wicket haul in his 10th Test to wrap up the innings.

Agha Salman remained Pakistan’s top scorer with his fighting 62 on Monday.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0.

Previous articlePakistan’s digital ID card locks out millions
Next articleSharif congratulates son of Kuwait emir on appointment as prime minister
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Olympic javelin champion Chopra out of Commonwealth Games

NEW DELHI: India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with injury, sports authorities said on...
Read more
Sports

Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic Rawalpindi Express will be the ‘first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman’

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has decided to tell his own story in the form of a biopic and named it Rawalpindi Express, after his...
Read more
Sports

Messi, Neymar star as rampant PSG end Japan tour in style

Osaka, Japan: Paris Saint-Germain's new coach Christophe Galtier said his side conceded "two goals too many" despite Lionel Messi and Neymar combining to...
Read more
Sports

Ramesh grabs three to put Sri Lanka on top in second Pakistan Test

Galle, Sri Lanka: Spinner Ramesh Mendis took three wickets to put Sri Lanka in command of the second Test on Monday despite a...
Read more
Sports

Tom sees Pakistan as one of the most welcoming countries

International professional paraglider pilot Tom de Dorlodot feels Pakistan was one of the most welcoming countries in the world with beautiful mountains, people and...
Read more
Sports

Report finds Cricket Scotland ‘institutionally racist’

LONDON: An independent review into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland has found the governance and leadership practices of the organisation to be "institutionally...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lesco website apparently hacked

LAHORE: The website of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) appeared to be hacked on Tuesday, with complaints being received from consumers saying that the...

Courts extends transit bail of PTI leadership in protest march case

Sharif congratulates son of Kuwait emir on appointment as prime minister

Ramesh bags five as Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 231

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.