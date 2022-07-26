Bank policy or attitude problem?

To collect my bank statement for income tax purposes, I recently visited the Gulshan Chowrangi branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to use its online facility to have the statement against my account at the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) branch.

Though politely, the branch manager refused to entertain the request, saying the bank management had not given him access to online accounts. This was rather surprising and sounded illogical, but he stuck to his guns and I had no option but to leave the place. Subsequently, the CBC branch manager insisted that there was no such policy in place.

As a customer, I have the right and the need to know what the NBP policy happens to be in this regard. Anyone?

Dr Syed Shah Talha Iqbal

Karachi

