NATIONAL

Army joins flooding rescue efforts in Sindh, Balochistan

By Staff Report
Children wade through a flooded area after a monsoon rainfall in Quetta on July 5, 2022. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP) (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA/KARACHI: The military joined efforts on Tuesday to help people affected by more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan

A weather emergency was declared in Karachi on Monday as heavier-than-usual monsoon rains continue to lash the nation’s biggest city, flooding homes and making streets impassable.

Sindh government announced a public holiday Monday in Karachi and Hyderabad in a bid to avert flood chaos, but low-lying areas — already drenched by weeks of heavy rain — were soon the scenes of devastation.

Particularly hard-hit was the volatile, impoverished Balochistan where by Saturday 99 people died in rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding.

“Pakistan Army emergency response teams are consistently busy in dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to [the] affected population,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Dewatering teams are carrying out flood relief operations in Jamshoro district, Gharo grid station in Thatta, Karachi (south) including Shahrah-i-Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, and Lasbela, Turbat and Quetta in Balochistan.

Pakistan Army teams established relief camps including medical facilities and distributed necessary food and ration among the local residents, the statement added.

“Various standby and response teams are stationed at various locations in Sindh and Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding,” it added.

Army troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to people in Jamshoro, Gharo, Keamari and Nipa Chowrangi. Medical teams also offered medical assistance to over 1,500 people in Quetta, Turbat and Lasbela, the statement said.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but also brings a wave of destruction each year.

Pakistan ranks eighth on a list of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the environment NGO Germwatch.

The metrological office has forecast more rains in the coming days. “More rains are forecast in Karachi until [Tuesday],” warned Sardar Sarfraz, director of the Met Office.

The heavy downpour also disrupted flights and train operations in the megacity of 15 million.

The worst floods of recent times were in 2010 — covering almost a fifth of Pakistan’s landmass — killing nearly 2,000 people and displacing 20 million.

— With input from AFP

Previous articleOlympic javelin champion Chopra out of Commonwealth Games
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab CM vote: Lawyers for defendants boycott SC over full bench row

LAHORE: A day after the ruling coalition announced to boycott proceedings in the ongoing case against the election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir freedom struggle great example of unyielding courage: envoy

ISLAMABAD: The freedom struggle of nine million people of occupied Kashmir against New Delhi is a great example of perseverance and unyielding courage, Pakistan’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lesco website apparently hacked

LAHORE: The website of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) appeared to be hacked on Tuesday, with complaints being received from consumers saying that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Courts extends transit bail of PTI leadership in protest march case

LAHORE: An anti-terror court in Lahore extended until August 5 interim bails of top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership in a vandalism case lodged during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif congratulates son of Kuwait emir on appointment as prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the son of Kuwait's emir, on his appointment as prime minister of the oil-rich...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s digital ID card locks out millions

LAHORE: After three years of repeated attempts to get her digital national identity card, Rubina -- a woman from Karachi -- decided to take...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lesco website apparently hacked

LAHORE: The website of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) appeared to be hacked on Tuesday, with complaints being received from consumers saying that the...

Courts extends transit bail of PTI leadership in protest march case

Sharif congratulates son of Kuwait emir on appointment as prime minister

Ramesh bags five as Sri Lanka bowl out Pakistan for 231

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.