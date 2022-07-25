Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic Rawalpindi Express will be the ‘first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman’

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has decided to tell his own story in the form of a biopic and named it Rawalpindi Express, after his on field nickname for being one of the fastest bowlers of his time.

On Sunday, he shared a teaser for the film, captioned, “Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my biopic, Rawalpindi Express — Running Against The Odds.

“If you think you know a lot already, you’re mistaken. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. An international project by Q Film Productions [and the] first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman.”

The short clip featured a very misty frame with train tracks at the centre and Akhtar’s character, with his back to the camera, running. The camera zoomed in on him and his jersey with the number 14 took up the screen all the while a train siren is audible in the background though no locomotive is seen. The teaser also revealed the release date for the film — November 16, 2023.

The director, Muhammad Faraz Qaiser, said actualising an idea he had in 2016 is like a dream come true for him.