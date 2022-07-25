Covid-19 daily report: positivity rate reaches 3 pc with 582 new cases

ISLAMABAD: With 582 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan has reached 3 percent, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Monday.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing was performed on 19,389 samples.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,550,880 in the country, showed the data released by the ministry.

A total of 282 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,512,841, according to the statistics.

A total of 30,469 people died of Covid-19 across Pakistan, with two more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 589,896 infections recorded, followed by Punjab which has reported 511,799 cases so far.