Rasheed moves SC to secure voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

By INP
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid speaks during a press conference on the brief abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in Islamabad on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday submitted an application to the Supreme Court seeking to grant voting rights to Pakistan nationals living abroad.

The petition pleaded with the court to declare the amendment to Clause 94 of the Election Act, 2017, unconstitutional.

The petitioner also requested the court to order the government to take steps to ensure the rights.

While talking to the media outside the court building, Ahmed said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was actually a synonym of Imran. He said his party would stand with Khan wherever he went.

Ahmed also said that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be the PTI candidate for Punjab’s chief ministership.

INP

