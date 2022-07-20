World

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

By Reuters
Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani speaks to new Afghan police recruits during a graduation ceremony at the police academy in Kabul on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

KABUL: The United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday that the ruling Taliban were responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and inhumane punishments in the 10 months since they seized power.

An UNAMA report said the violations were targeted at a number of groups, including those associated with the ousted government, human rights defenders and journalists. Women’s rights had also been eroded, it said.

“UNAMA is concerned about the impunity with which members of the de facto authorities appear to have carried out human rights violations,” it said in a statement.

The term “de facto authorities” refers to the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August last year after foreign forces withdrew and the elected government collapsed.

A spokesman for the Taliban government rejected the report’s findings, calling them baseless.

“Arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killing are not allowed,” Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. Anyone found guilty of such violations will be considered a criminal and will be dealt with according to Sharia law, he said.

Taliban officials have in the past said retribution attacks were not happening with their leadership’s consent and that they had barred fighters from such actions. They also said they had begun a process of purging their ranks of elements that did not fully follow instructions.

While the statement acknowledged steps taken by Taliban authorities apparently aimed at protecting human rights, as well as a “significant reduction in armed violence”, it said authorities also bear responsibility.

UNAMA particularly mentioned the role of two bodies in violations — the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice as well as the General Directorate of Intelligence.

The report said the hardest hit victims were those associated with the former government and its security forces.

It listed 160 extrajudicial killings, 178 arbitrary arrests, and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of former government employees.

Human rights violations also affected 173 journalists and media workers, 163 of which were attributed to Taliban authorities, including 122 arbitrary arrests and 33 instances of threats.

UNAMA also stressed the erosion of women’s rights.

“Women and girls have progressively had their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace and other aspects of public and daily life restricted and in many cases completely taken away.”

UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties — 700 killed, 1,406 wounded — since the Taliban takeover. A majority were attributed to a local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.

Previous articleRasheed moves SC to secure voting rights for overseas Pakistanis
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Final two candidates for UK PM to be decided

LONDON: The final two candidates to become UK prime minister will be decided Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt battling it...
Read more
World

Sri Lanka’s parliament votes for a new president as protesters wait

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities ringed parliament with heavy security on Wednesday as lawmakers prepared to choose between three candidates for president, hoping the new...
Read more
World

China asks India to comply with border agreements as military talks end

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that Chinese side always conducted normal activities in the border areas in accordance with...
Read more
World

Chinese company to operate two units of PTPL thermal power plants in

BEIJING: China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) will operate two units of thermal power plants of Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Ltd (PTPL) in Jhang district...
Read more
World

UK breaks all-time temperature record as heatwave batters Europe

LONDON: A fierce heatwave left much of western Europe sweltering on Tuesday, fuelling ferocious wildfires and stretching emergency services, as it pushed north and...
Read more
World

Sunak widens lead in race to become Britain’s next PM after latest poll

LONDON: Former finance minister Rishi Sunak widened his lead in the latest round of voting Monday by Conservative MPs to decide Britain's next prime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan passport ranks fourth-worst for international travel: index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s passport has been ranked the fourth worst in the world by a global index that grades travel documents from different countries on...

Police arrest two men accused of gang raping tourist

Shafique steers Pakistan to win over Sri Lanka in first test

Over 50pc Pakistanis perceive positive impact of Internet on society: survey

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.