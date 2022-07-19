NATIONAL

Search for boat tragedy victim resumes at dawn

By Staff Report
Policemen and local villagers prepare to search for the victims drowned at Indus River after an overcrowded boat carrying a Pakistan wedding party capsized on the outskirt of Sadiqabad town on July 18, 2022. - At least 18 women drowned and dozens more people are missing after an overcrowded boat carrying a Pakistan wedding party capsized on July 18, officials said. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

MULTAN: The rescue operation after a passenger boat carrying nearly 100 members of a wedding party capsized in the fast-flowing Indus river near Rahim Yar Khan resumed on Tuesday to search for survivors and dead.

At least 20 people died, most of them women, and another 30 were missing in the incident which occurred late on Monday, officials said.

The overloaded boat was heading to a wedding when it capsized in the Indus river in the district of Sadiqabad, the government said in a statement.

Nearly 90 people were rescued by divers, the statement said, adding the passengers were mostly women and children.

All those on board belonged to one clan, and they were on their way to a family wedding across the river, it said.

Sadiqabad Assistant Commissioner Saleem Assi said the cause of the accident was not immediately known, but apparently, the boat was overcrowded.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed his grief and sorrow over the incident and asked authorities to make their best efforts to rescue those passengers who are still missing.

Such accidents are common in Pakistan, where rickety wooden boats are often used to transport goods and people on rivers and lakes. Most operate without life jackets.

Previous articleSharif asks ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict in PTI funding case
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif asks ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict in PTI funding case

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) swept by-elections in Punjab, and is likely to form the new government there on July 22, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 459 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 459 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,547,203, the ministry of health said on Tuesday. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Transport start-up Swvl sees more customers ditch cars for buses

DUBAI: Higher oil prices have helped Dubai-based transport startup Swvl attract customers as people in its bigger markets such as Pakistan and Egypt ditch...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab by-polls’ result won’t impact general elections: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi insisted the results of the by-poll will have no impact on the outcome of the general elections. Talking...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘My dream came true’: Indian woman revisits Pakistan home after 75 years

LAHORE: When 92-year old Indian citizen Reena Varma visits her childhood home in Rawalpindi this week, for the first time in 75 years, she...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political uncertainty leading to economic chaos

-- KSE-100 plunges over 700 points, US dollar value reaches record high ISLAMABAD: The country’s political uncertainty with ongoing tussles over the recent elections contributed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab by-polls’ result won’t impact general elections: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi insisted the results of the by-poll will have no impact on the outcome of the general elections. Talking...

‘My dream came true’: Indian woman revisits Pakistan home after 75 years

Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Sunak widens lead in race to become Britain’s next PM after latest poll

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.