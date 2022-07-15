Resolution seeking Alvi’s impeachment submitted in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator submitted in the Senate a resolution demanding proceedings under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former minister for information Fawad Chaudhry, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court released its detailed judgment in the suo motu it took on Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion moved against Khan.

Following the verdict, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan approached the Senate and submitted a resolution seeking proceedings under Article 6 against the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In its verdict, the top court said it was not satisfied with the evidence it was provided with in support of Khan’s claim of foreign interference.

According to the judgment, during a meeting at the residence of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, 12 judges of his court recommended taking suo motu notice against of what it later declared was an “unconstitutional ruling” given by Suri.

“Suo motu was taken to protect and uphold the Constitution, however the deputy speaker’s decision to reject [the] no-trust motion is unconstitutional, therefore, the PM’s decision to dissolve assemblies is null and void,” it said.