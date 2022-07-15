NATIONAL

Resolution seeking Alvi’s impeachment submitted in Senate

By Staff Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 16: Pakistani President Arif Alvi gives an exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency in Istanbul, Turkey on August 16, 2021. Pakistani President Arif Alvi tells Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Pakistan should toe principles than vested interest in global politics. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator submitted in the Senate a resolution demanding proceedings under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former minister for information Fawad Chaudhry, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court released its detailed judgment in the suo motu it took on Suri’s ruling on the no-confidence motion moved against Khan.

Following the verdict, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan approached the Senate and submitted a resolution seeking proceedings under Article 6 against the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In its verdict, the top court said it was not satisfied with the evidence it was provided with in support of Khan’s claim of foreign interference.

According to the judgment, during a meeting at the residence of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, 12 judges of his court recommended taking suo motu notice against of what it later declared was an “unconstitutional ruling” given by Suri.

“Suo motu was taken to protect and uphold the Constitution, however the deputy speaker’s decision to reject [the] no-trust motion is unconstitutional, therefore, the PM’s decision to dissolve assemblies is null and void,” it said.

Previous articlePakistan stands by Turkey, say leaders on failed coup anniversary
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan stands by Turkey, say leaders on failed coup anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leadership on Friday reaffirmed support and solidarity for Turkey as it marks Democracy and National Unity Day, remembering the people killed in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rain-related accidents leave 165 killed, 171 injured

ISLAMABAD: A total of 165 people were killed and 171 others injured in separate rain-related accidents during the pre-monsoon season since June 14, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s son declared permanent PO in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz, son of the prime minister, and Tahir Naqvi, a second accused, permanent proclaimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two injured as PML-N office ‘attacked’ in Lahore ahead of by-polls

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp office was vandalised and two workers present there were injured when several unidentified people stormed it late...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore student goes missing

LAHORE: A 20-year-old student, purportedly of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), went missing from outside the institution, police said on Friday. As per the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China maritime drill concludes

SHANGHAI: Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2. Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two injured as PML-N office ‘attacked’ in Lahore ahead of by-polls

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp office was vandalised and two workers present there were injured when several unidentified people stormed it late...

Lahore student goes missing

Aamir Sohail says big bucks ‘good for cricket’

Pakistan, China maritime drill concludes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.