Pakistan stands by Turkey, say leaders on failed coup anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leadership on Friday reaffirmed support and solidarity for Turkey as it marks Democracy and National Unity Day, remembering the people killed in the July 15, 2016, defeated coup.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this day will always be remembered as an expression of the Turkish people’s unwavering trust in the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It also reflects the Turkish nation’s resolve to protect & uphold democracy. May the souls of the martyrs rest in peace,” Sharif tweeted.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Erdogan and the people of Turkey on Democracy and National Unity Day.

“15 July 2016 commemorates the day President Erdogan with the support of the Turkish people defeated attempted coup against him,” Khan said.

Foreign Office also reaffirmed its abiding solidarity and strong support for the people and government of Turkey on the occasion of the sixth Democracy and National Unity Day.

“The heroic struggle of the brave Turkish people against the treacherous coup attempt of 15 July 2016 shows that with unity, courage, resolve and commitment, nations can overcome all odds and challenges,” said a statement.

The ministry also paid tribute to all those martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Turkey’s democracy and stability.

“The exceptional relations between our two peoples — embedded in a common religious, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual heritage — go back centuries and have withstood the test of times.

“With the strong resolve of the political leadership on both sides, the historic, multi-faceted strategic relationship between the two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength,” it added.

Siraj ul-Haq, head of the Jamaat-i-Islami party, also paid tribute to the people killed in the defeated coup attempt.

“The Pakistani nation always stood and continues to stand with our Turkish brothers and sisters in every difficult time,” Haq said

He praised the leadership of Erdogan, saying he set an example of people’s support for their elected governments.

2016 defeated coup

Turkey on Friday is commemorating those killed during the defeated coup.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year the country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and in remembrance of the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10:00 pm local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.