Opinion

Do girls have freedom in Pakistan?

By Editor's Mail
35
0

Embarking on an educational journey is no mean feat for a girl in Pakistan. One of the biggest obstacles to girls’ education is the thinking that women are best suited for household chores and therefore should remain within the confines of four walls.

Even if parents do allow their daughters to acquire education, the decision is usually influenced by the intention that men prefer educated girls for marriage.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, given the demarcated lines of morality and ethics, many girls are engaged before they are allowed to pursue higher education. However, as many girls would agree, being engaged while studying at a university is an uphill task.

With higher education getting increasingly challenging, unnecessary restrictions from the future in-laws become a major hindrance to achieving satisfactory grades. This practically makes the engagement a stifling cage curved out of social, moral and ethical bars, leading to mental disturbance.

It sometimes feels like the girls are kind of prisoners across our lives. Parents and society need to play their due role to let the girls out of this negative mindset and, instead of clipping their wings, they should let the girls fly high and be in control of their own individual destinies.

TASAWUR FATIMA

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE

Previous articlePakistan and obsession with orthodox practices
Next articlePTI terms SC judgment in Qasim Suri ruling case ‘full of errors’
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

A tale of two PMs Or three?

AT PENPOINT The resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the UK, and the assassination of Shinzo Abe, the ex-Prime Minister of Japan, occurred...
Read more
Comment

Governors as Chancellors: The unseen compromises

Controversy in Bengal recently broke out after the state legislature passed an act to give all powers of state’s governor as chancellor to the...
Read more
Comment

Is this the right way out?

Pakistan was created in the name of Islam with Islamic teachings where Muslims were to be live their lives in freedom by having fundamental...
Read more
Letters

Pakistan and obsession with orthodox practices

Pakistan is progressing towards digital transformation, but at a snail’s pace. Many departments and organisations are still stuck in their obsolete practices. Take, for...
Read more
Letters

Let us honour the voiceless contributors

There should be a ‘Tomb of the Unknown Worker’ to honour the countless silent contributors to society. They are so removed from the established...
Read more
Editorials

Agreement with IMF

Pakistan and the IMF have finally reached staff-level agreement for release of a $1.17 billion loan tranche. While IMF’s Executive Board has yet to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Governors as Chancellors: The unseen compromises

Controversy in Bengal recently broke out after the state legislature passed an act to give all powers of state’s governor as chancellor to the...

PML-N removed all landmines laid by ‘fitna’ Khan: Maryam

Is this the right way out?

Turkish Embassy commemorates 6th anniversary of a failed coup attempt by FETO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.