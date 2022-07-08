Austerity measures: Govt decides to abolish vacant posts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has decided to abolish vacant /redundant/non-productive posts.

As per details, the Finance Ministry on Thursday issued austerity measures for financial year 2022-23.

In pursuance of the decision taken by the Federal Cabinet, in case No. 147/15/2022, in its meeting held on June 7, 2022, it was directed that keeping in view the extraordinary financial constraints being faced by the country at present and to conserve resources, extraordinary measures are required to be taken for ensuring rational utilization of public money besides curtailing expenditure to reduce fiscal deficit. There shall be complete ban on purchase of all types of vehicles from current and development budget except utility vehicles such as ambulances, busses for educational institutions and solid waste vehicles.

In addition, government has also banned creation of new posts except those required for development projects besides treatment abroad at government expenses; appointment of contingent paid / daily wagers staff except for development projects; purchase of office furniture except for development projects; purchase of machinery & equipment including air conditioners, microwave, fridge, photocopier, official visits abroad by government functionaries where GoP funding is involved except obligatory visits, official lunches / dinners / hi-tea except for foreign delegations; periodical, magazines, news papers have also been declared banned.

Principal Accounting Officers shall ensure that consumption of utilities be reduced by 10%, existing entitlement for POL for government functionaries be reduced by 30%; avoidable travel be curtailed by promoting use of zoom (video links) and vacant / redundant / non-productive posts be abolished.

In addition to above, Federal Government has further decided that POL usage of Ministers’ vehicles would be slashed by 40% and security vehicles of Cabinet members would be reduced by 50%, VVIP cavalcades’ expense would be reduced without compromising security.

All ministries/divisions are requested to disseminate the above instructions to all their concerned departments / organizations / autonomous bodies / corporations / authorities, etc for strict compliance.