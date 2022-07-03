NATIONAL

CM lifts ban of markets closure at 9 pm until Eid

By APP
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz giving big relief to the people and trader community, has announced to lift the ban of closing the markets and bazaars at 9 pm across the province.

The chief minister announced that the decision will be applicable across Punjab from today (Saturday) till the night of Edi-ul-Adha, said a handout issued here. 

Hamza Shahbaz said that the Punjab government took this decision for the facilitation of the trader community and the people adding that it would bring ease in doing business and shopping across the province.

