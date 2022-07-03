CM lifts ban of markets closure at 9 pm until Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz giving big relief to the people and trader community, has announced to lift the ban of closing the markets and bazaars at 9 pm across the province.

The chief minister announced that the decision will be applicable across Punjab from today (Saturday) till the night of Edi-ul-Adha, said a handout issued here.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the Punjab government took this decision for the facilitation of the trader community and the people adding that it would bring ease in doing business and shopping across the province.