LHC directs ECP to notify five PTI lawmakers on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify the members on the Punjab Assembly’s reserved seats after accepting a plea registered by the PTI.

The PTI had approached the LHC against the ECP’s decision deferring the issuance of a notification on the reserved assembly seats till the by-elections on 20 vacant seats.

The decision was announced by the LHC on Monday after hearing all arguments of relevant stakeholders.

Speaking to the media, PTI’s counsel Ali Zafar welcomed the decision and termed it a “game-changer”.

After the LHC order, five reserved seats will be allocated to the PTI which will increase their number in the provincial legislature.

Number’s Game