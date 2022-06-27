Opinion

Russian Oil

By Editor's Mail
42
0

Challenging times require leaders to take tough decisions in the larger interest of their people. Various media outlets have confirmed that India has purchased oil and coal from Russia at significantly discounted rates, defying all calls from the West to do otherwise amidst massive sanctions slapped on the latter. However, Pakistan, entangled in severe economic troubles, is unable to follow the footsteps of the neighbouring country, which calls for deep introspection on why the country has failed to take sovereign decisions.

The economic strength of a country is directly related to its ability to make independent policy choices in the international arena. India is the world’s fifth-largest economy by nominal GDP. Some of the world’s top-notch companies have relocated their businesses to India owing to favourable business policies and a vast market of more than a billion people. Besides, the country has developed deep economic ties with the world’s leading economies, such as the US, China, Russia, and Europe.

- Advertisement -

Strong economic interlinkages develop deep ties among countries, which deters them from severing mutual relations at the cost of losing significant financial margins. The bilateral trade between India and the US alone stands at $ 119.42 billion in 2021-22. Therefore, despite showing displeasure at India’s decision to trade with Russia in these trying times, the West did not penalize the former, seemingly owing to deeply ingrained economic and strategic partnerships.

Unlike India, Pakistan couldn’t buy discounted petroleum products from Russia as it included risks of the West punishing the country on multiple fronts. The US holds significant sway in IMF and FATF, which are sufficient to bend Pakistan to its knees due to their massive significance in supporting our fragile economy. Thus, to be able to take an independent course in foreign relations, Pakistan should strengthen itself by strengthening the domestic economy and developing deep-rooted economic ties with other nations. Failure to do so will keep us moving in circles, as we have been doing for the last 75 years.

ASAD AZIZ

KHUSHAB

Previous articleEmpowering teenagers
Next articleWhy is Ali Wazir to be jailed?
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Phases of gradual decadence

From its creation Pakistan remained predominantly an agricultural country and for five decades 1947-1997, it registered an average growth rate higher than the world’s...
Read more
Comment

India-Bangladesh-Nepal-Bhutan-China flood management cooperation urgent

It is gratifying to note that Bangladesh and India both resolved to work more closely together for further collaboration in the areas of common...
Read more
Comment

Nourishing a viper in the bosom

A Letter from Prometheus Independent journalism and democracy in Pakistan have always been in survival mode because both are interlinked and both contest the writ...
Read more
Letters

Empowering teenagers

It will be very beneficent if teenagers are allowed to have their licence at the age of 16. The first reason for this is...
Read more
Letters

Water pollution

Water pollution is one of the major threats to public health in Pakistan. Drinking water quality is poorly managed and monitored. Pakistan ranks at...
Read more
Letters

Impact of mobile phones

Ease is good, but too much ease is harmful for our emotional and psychological wellbeing. For those looking for a proof, one doesn’t need...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz deeply attached to Kashmir cause: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister...

India-Bangladesh-Nepal-Bhutan-China flood management cooperation urgent

Nourishing a viper in the bosom

K-12 education and translated work of Pakistani female fiction writers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.