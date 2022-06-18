Haq visits Bani Gala: Imran conveyed ‘important message’

ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Ziaul Haq (PML-Z) Ijazul Haq on Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and conveyed an important message to him.

According to sources privy to the development, Ijazul Haq visited the former prime minister at Bani Gala and reportedly conveyed an important message to him with regard to improving relations with the establishment.

Speaking during the meeting, the PTI chairman said that the only solution to deteriorating economic situation is free and fair elections. “Pakistan Army has given sacrifices for the country and I respect them whole-heartedly,” he said.

He said that there is no comparison of the PTI government’s tenure with the incumbent government. “Prices of electricity, gas, petrol, dollar have spiraled out of the hands of the common during the present tenure,” Imran Khan informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said no one can deny the reality of the cipher issue.

While responding to netizens on social media, Imran Khan said on March 7, US envoy Donald Lu in a meeting with the Pakistani envoy threatened to oust my government. The envoy confirmed the whole development through a cipher to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said all of a sudden, after tabling of the no-confidence motion, a few PTI MNAs and allied parties thought to leave the government by cursing it.

We have all the details of the people who met the officials of the US consulate, he added.

Responding to the question about DG ISPR Maj-Ge Iftikhar Babar’s comments on the cipher, Imran Khan said: “Will DG ISPR decide was there any ‘conspiracy’ or not.” It can be the point of view of DG ISPR Maj-Gen Iftikhar Babar, but he cannot pass the judgment.