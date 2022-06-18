NATIONAL

Haq visits Bani Gala: Imran conveyed ‘important message’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Ziaul Haq (PML-Z) Ijazul Haq on Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and conveyed an important message to him.

According to sources privy to the development, Ijazul Haq visited the former prime minister at Bani Gala and reportedly conveyed an important message to him with regard to improving relations with the establishment.

Speaking during the meeting, the PTI chairman said that the only solution to deteriorating economic situation is free and fair elections. “Pakistan Army has given sacrifices for the country and I respect them whole-heartedly,” he said.

He said that there is no comparison of the PTI government’s tenure with the incumbent government. “Prices of electricity, gas, petrol, dollar have spiraled out of the hands of the common during the present tenure,” Imran Khan informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said no one can deny the reality of the cipher issue.

While responding to netizens on social media, Imran Khan said on March 7, US envoy Donald Lu in a meeting with the Pakistani envoy threatened to oust my government. The envoy confirmed the whole development through a cipher to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said all of a sudden, after tabling of the no-confidence motion, a few PTI MNAs and allied parties thought to leave the government by cursing it.

We have all the details of the people who met the officials of the US consulate, he added.

Responding to the question about DG ISPR Maj-Ge Iftikhar Babar’s comments on the cipher, Imran Khan said: “Will DG ISPR decide was there any ‘conspiracy’ or not.” It can be the point of view of DG ISPR Maj-Gen Iftikhar Babar, but he cannot pass the judgment.

Previous articleEpaper_22-6-18 LHR
Next articlePakistan’s Noor Zaman reaches into Asian Junior Squash final
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tarin lauds Hammad Azhar over expected removal from grey list

ISLAMABAD: The former Federal Finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Shaukat Tarin on Friday gave credit to former Finance minister Hammad Azhar over Pakistan's...
Read more
NATIONAL

By-Poll violence: TLP chief, Kamal booked under terror charges

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday registered as many four cases against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

FATF praised work, political will of PTI govt: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) repeatedly praised work and...
Read more
NATIONAL

No shift in policy on India, FO clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Foreign Office (FO) on Friday clarified that there is no change in Pakistan's policy towards its Eastern neighbour and there is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan on cusp of removal from FATF grey list

Global body says Islamabad substantially completed its two action plans ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced kick-starting a process to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks US support for IMF programme revival

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sought support from the United States for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as the global lender has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.